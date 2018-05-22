Partially sighted golfer hits hole-in-one at Turnberry

John Foster used his seven iron to hit the remarkable shot on the 132-yard sixth hole.

Over the moon: John Foster. SWNS

A partially sighted golfer, who can barely make out the flag on the green, has hit a hole-in-one at Trump Turnberry.

The 60-year-old's sight is limited following a stroke in the right optic nerve four years ago before suffering another stroke in the left optic nerve in 2016.

His friends Gordon Todd and Martin Brown acted as his golfing eyes and ears, but joked his shot would end up in the bunker.

Mr Foster, a former electrician from Maidens, Ayrshire, said he was over the moon to hit the hole-in-one.

He said: "I was just standing at the tee.

"I stood up there and lined myself and I remember one of the boys thought my shot would be in the bunker.

"I was delighted when I got the hole in one, but if it wasn't for the guys' directions it would have been more difficult.

"I was just over the moon.

"At my level I'm OK, I was a better golfer before I lost my sight. I just have no depth perception at all.

"I know where I'm looking at and sometimes I can see the flag.

"I just can't make out whether it's at the front or centre or wherever."

Mr Foster was honoured with a certificate for his extra special ace on the challenging Ailsa championship course.

The shot was Mr Foster's second hole-in-one, and came 20 years after his first at Caprington in Kilmarnock.

