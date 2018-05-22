  • STV
  • MySTV

Partially sighted golfer hits hole-in-one at Turnberry

STV

John Foster used his seven iron to hit the remarkable shot on the 132-yard sixth hole.

Over the moon: John Foster.
Over the moon: John Foster. SWNS

A partially sighted golfer, who can barely make out the flag on the green, has hit a hole-in-one at Trump Turnberry.

John Foster used his seven iron to hit the remarkable shot on the 132-yard sixth hole at the Ayrshire golf course.

The 60-year-old's sight is limited following a stroke in the right optic nerve four years ago before suffering another stroke in the left optic nerve in 2016.

His friends Gordon Todd and Martin Brown acted as his golfing eyes and ears, but joked his shot would end up in the bunker.

Mr Foster, a former electrician from Maidens, Ayrshire, said he was over the moon to hit the hole-in-one.

He said: "I was just standing at the tee.

"I stood up there and lined myself and I remember one of the boys thought my shot would be in the bunker.

"I was delighted when I got the hole in one, but if it wasn't for the guys' directions it would have been more difficult.

"I was just over the moon.

"At my level I'm OK, I was a better golfer before I lost my sight. I just have no depth perception at all.

"I know where I'm looking at and sometimes I can see the flag.

"I just can't make out whether it's at the front or centre or wherever."

Mr Foster was honoured with a certificate for his extra special ace on the challenging Ailsa championship course.

The shot was Mr Foster's second hole-in-one, and came 20 years after his first at Caprington in Kilmarnock.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.