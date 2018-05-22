Missing man last seen two weeks ago found safe and well
David Murdoch, 61, was reported missing from Kilmarnock after failing to attend appointments.
A man who went missing from his home in Kilmarnock for two weeks has been found safe and well.
David Murdoch, 61, was reported missing from his home in Kilmarnock after failing to attend a series of appointments.
Police issued an appeal to find the man that was last seen on May 8 in Kilmarnock Town Centre as it was believed he intended to travel to the Glasgow City Centre area or further afield.
However, on Tuesday it was reported that he had been traced.
A representative for Police Scotland said: "With reference to our previous appeal for help to trace David Murdoch, 61, who has been missing from his home address in Kilmarnock since May 8, 2018, please note David has been traced safe and well.
"The media and members of the public are thanked for their assistance in this matter."
