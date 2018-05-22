Mercedes seen speeding away after shots fired at car

The shooting took place on Torbreck Street, Craigton, Glasgow, during the early hours of Monday.

Craigton: Forensics officers at the scene. STV

A Mercedes was seen speeding away after shots were fired at a car in Glasgow.

The shooting took place on Torbreck Street in Graigton shortly before 1am on Monday.

A gun is said to have been fired several times at a Toyota Avensis, but nobody was injured and it is unclear whether the car was occupied at the time of the attack.

A black car - believed to be a Mercedes - was seen driving at speed from Jura Street onto Paisley Road West at around the same time on Monday.

Police Scotland detective inspector Sarah McArthur said: "We have had no reports of anyone being injured.

"However, we must confirm whether there was anyone in or near to the vehicle at the time.

"This is a busy residential area and I would appeal to anyone who was near to Torbreck Street yesterday afternoon who may have noticed someone in or near to the vehicle targeted to please get in touch."

"I would also ask anyone who may have noticed a black Mercedes, any other vehicles or anything at all untoward to pass this information on to police.

"Criminals who discharge firearms in busy residential areas not only risking the life of their target, but people in the surrounding area as well.

"This type of violent disregard for public safety will not be tolerated and support from the local community is going to be crucial to our investigation and finding the abhorrent individuals involved."

It follows the attempted murder of a driver who was shot at while sitting in his car in the Scotstoun area of Glasgow on Sunday.

The victim, who was uninjured, drove off along Kingsway Court before crashing his car into a tree.

