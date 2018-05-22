  • STV
Driver claimed 'brakes failed' in fatal Rangers bus crash

STV

Callum Phillips is on trial accused of causing the death of Ryan Baird in Kilmarnock.

Ryan Baird was travelling to a Rangers game when he died.
Ryan Baird was travelling to a Rangers game when he died.

The driver of a Rangers supporters' bus, which crashed on a roundabout killing a fan, blamed the brakes when he was interviewed by police, a court has heard.

Ryan Baird, 39, died as he and 36 fellow Rangers fans on the Nith Valley supporters' bus were travelling to Glasgow for a home match against Partick Thistle on October 1, 2016.

Mr Baird, from Sanquhar, Dumfries-shire, suffered injures to his chest and abdomen after getting trapped in the wreckage near Kilmarnock.

Bus driver Callum Phillips, 49, is on trial accused of causing death by dangerous driving, which he denies.

The High Court in Glasgow heard on Tuesday that he told police the brakes had failed.

During an interview by Detective Constable Scott Barr, seven months after the crash, Phillips was asked: "Do you think driver error caused the crash?"

He replied: "I would have said it was the brakes. I wouldn't have said it was me."

Phillips, from Dalbeattie, Dumfries, told the police that he had successfully negotiated Crossroads Roundabout hundreds of times.

Phillips was asked about the fact the bus tachograph showed that on his journey along the A76 he was driving at 62mph for some time and at one point, 15 minutes before the crash, was doing 73mph.

He told the officers: "I believed the maximum speed on that bus was 62mph. I don't think I was doing 73mph."

The jury has heard that the speed limit on that road for buses is 50mph.

Phillips was then asked what speed he thought he was doing and said: "I reckon I'm doing 50 at that roundabout. I tried to press the brakes. I pressed the brakes and it didn't work."

DC Barr asked Phillips : "Why do you think the bus did not stop?"

He replied: "No brakes. It was not slowing me down like it should have."

Prosecutor Richard Goddard asked DC Barr in court: "Did Mr Phillips, who has been driving for 27 years, say to you he was doing 50mph 100ft from the roundabout and he was not able to give a figure for the braking distance?"

The officer replied: "That's correct."

Mr Goddard then said: "He was recorded as going at 73mph and he said he thought the bus wouldn't go at more than 62mph," and DC Barr replied: "Yes."

The prosecutor then asked: "Did he ever seem aware he had been driving at the speeds he had been?", and DC Barr responded: "No."

The trial before judge Lady Stacey continues.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.