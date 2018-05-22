Two airlifted to hospital in serious condition after crash

The smash happened on the B7085 near Airyhassen in Dumfries and Galloway.

Crash: Road closed while investigations carried out. Google 2018

Two people have been airlifted to hospital after being seriously injured in a crash.

The smash happened on the B7085 near Airyhassen in Dumfries and Galloway shortly before 8am on Tuesday.

A man and a woman were taken by an air ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

The road remains closed while investigations are carried out.

Drivers have been warned to avoid the area.

