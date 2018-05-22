Two airlifted to hospital in serious condition after crash
The smash happened on the B7085 near Airyhassen in Dumfries and Galloway.
Two people have been airlifted to hospital after being seriously injured in a crash.
The smash happened on the B7085 near Airyhassen in Dumfries and Galloway shortly before 8am on Tuesday.
A man and a woman were taken by an air ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.
The road remains closed while investigations are carried out.
Drivers have been warned to avoid the area.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.