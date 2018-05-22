Man who sexually abused eight-year-old girl jailed

Ryan Anderson was sentenced to 11 years in prison for the attacks in Bathgate and Ayr.

Ryan Anderson: Carried out sex attacks over two-year period.

A man who sexually abused an eight-year-old girl has been jailed.

Ryan Anderson was sentenced to 11 years in prison for the sex attacks in Bathgate and at a holiday park in Ayr.

The 28-year-old carried out the assaults between February 2015 and February 2017.

After the victim reported the abuse to police, a major investigation was launched by officers.

Anderson was arrested in March 2017 before being convicted at Glasgow High Court during April 2018.

Detective inspector Brian Manchester said: "Over an extensive period of time Ryan Anderson subjected a young girl to a horrific level of sexual abuse with no remorse for the devastating impact his crimes have had on her.

"Thanks to the victim's courage, we were able to gather significant evidence against Anderson, which ultimately led to his custodial sentence.

"I would like to thank the girl for her bravery and support of her investigation and I sincerely hope that she can now begin to move on with her life, as her abuser prepares to spend a considerable period of time in prison."

