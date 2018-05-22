Man injured after being knocked down by bus on busy road

Emergency services attended the scene after reports of the man being hit at 1.10pm.

Injured: The man was taken to hospital after being hit. @BeeGalbraith

A man has been rushed to hospital after being hit by a bus in Glasgow.

Emergency services attended the scene on Penilee Road near Glasgow Road at around 1.10pm on Tuesday.

The man was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital and his condition is currently unknown.

A dog was also reportedly injured in the incident.

Police Scotland confirmed the incident.

A spokeswoman said: "Enquires are ongoing."

