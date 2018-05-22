Man injured after being knocked down by bus on busy road
Emergency services attended the scene after reports of the man being hit at 1.10pm.
A man has been rushed to hospital after being hit by a bus in Glasgow.
Emergency services attended the scene on Penilee Road near Glasgow Road at around 1.10pm on Tuesday.
The man was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital and his condition is currently unknown.
A dog was also reportedly injured in the incident.
Police Scotland confirmed the incident.
A spokeswoman said: "Enquires are ongoing."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.