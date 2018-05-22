Ford Kiernan commemorates Clyde's last turbine steamer

The turbine steamer will be docked at the Glasgow Science Centre from now on.

River Clyde: 85th anniversary celebrations(GlasgowCity College).

Still Game star Ford Kiernan was among some of the celebrities to join in on the 85th anniversary celebrations of the TS Queen Mary.

The event celebrated the maiden voyage of the Clyde's last turbine steamer, whilst raising awareness of the ship's on-going restoration project.

Held at City of Glasgow College's Riverside campus, college staff were also joined by singer Barbara Dickson at the event.

Ford Kiernan said: "I am delighted to be part of such an historic ship which dates back to 1933. Our ambition is to create a skills academy on board the TS Queen Mary, providing a training ground for chefs for the maritime world.

"A period bar and restaurant will feature menus from ships around the world giving this important part of Glasgow one of the best venues in the city.

"It is an honour to be involved in this ongoing project."

Principal and chief executive of City of Glasgow College said:"TS Queen Mary represents an important part of this great city's maritime history which students at our college are very much part of.

"In supporting the Queen Mary's restoration our students are playing an important role in helping the wider community become part of the process while gaining a real world learning experience."

The steamer will be berthed permanently at the Glasgow Science Centre and will be connected to the SSE Hydro and SECC complexes.

