Fire rips through leisure centre as smoke seen for miles

A huge fire has ripped through a former leisure centre.

The blaze happened at the Play Drome on Chalmers Street in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, shortly after 2.20am on Wednesday.

Around 45 firefighters are battling the flames, with smoke being seen for miles.

The multi-million pound site had been earmarked for demolition.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were alerted at 2.22am this morning to reports of a large fire which had taken hold at a former leisure centre on Chalmers Street in Clydebank.

"Operations control mobilised nine fire appliances to the incident and firefighters are tackling the flames.

"There are no casualties and crews will remain on scene for some time."

