Two-year-old boy and woman seriously injured in crash

The smash happened on the B7085 near Airyhassen in Dumfries and Galloway.

Crash: Road was closed for seven hours. Google 2018

A toddler and a woman have been seriously injured in a crash.

The smash happened on the B7085 near Airyhassen in Dumfries and Galloway shortly before 8am on Tuesday.

A two-year-old boy and a 22-year-old woman were airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow following the crash.

Officers closed the road for seven hours while investigations were carried out.

Constable Callie Douce said "The collision involved a white Vauxhall Corsa and I am keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the car or travelled the road between Whaphill and Port William shortly before the collision.

"The woman and child both remain in hospital in a serious condition at this time.

"The roadway was closed for seven hours to allow for collision investigation to take place but has since reopened."

