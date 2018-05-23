Concerns grow for missing woman last seen five days ago

Police said Shannon Morley, 22, from Ayrshire, has been going through a 'difficult time'.

Shannon Morley: Could be in Glasgow.

Concerns are growing for a missing Ayrshire woman who was last seen five days ago.

Shannon Morley, 22, was seen leaving an address in Boyle Street, Irvine at around 12.30pm.

Officers say they are increasingly concerned as she has been going through a difficult time recently.

Ms Morley is 5ft 2in, with olive skin and dark collar length hair.

She may be in the Glasgow area and may possibly be with another woman.

Sergeant Lynne Gray said: "We are growing increasingly concerned for Shannon, who has been going through a difficult time recently, and it is important that we confirm that she is safe and well.

"We understand that she may be in the Glasgow area, possibly in the company of another woman, and I would appeal to anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to come forward.

"I would also appeal directly to Shannon to please get in touch to let us know that she is OK."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Irvine Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 1923 of May 20, 2018.

Alternatively, charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.