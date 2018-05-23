Missing tradesman last seen leaving for work is found safe

David Sneddon failed to turn up for his job after leaving home on Monday morning.

David Sneddon was traced on Wednesday morning.

A missing man who failed to turn up for work has been found safe and well.

David Sneddon was last seen leaving for work on Cumbernauld Road in Hogganfield, Glasgow, by a family member at 9am on Monday.

The tradesman had several jobs which he failed to attend.

But police confirmed he had been traced on Wednesday.

Police Scotland said: "David Sneddon has been traced by police, and is safe and well.

"Thank you for your help."

