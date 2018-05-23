  • STV
  • MySTV

Doctor raped teenager and sexually assaulted woman

STV

Khalid Jamal, 45, of Glasgow, met both women online before attacking them at his home.

Khalid Jamal: He has been suspended by the General Medical Council.
Khalid Jamal: He has been suspended by the General Medical Council.

A doctor has been found guilty of raping a teenager and sexually assaulting a woman.

Khalid Jamal, 45, who met both victims on a dating website, launched the attacks after taking each woman to his home on separate occasions.

The first woman, now 27, had been out with Jamal a number of times but was attacked by him while he tried to persuade her to have sex on Christmas Eve in 2013.

He only stopped when she convinced him she would come back to his flat on Great Western Road in Glasgow the next day if he did.

His second victim, then 19, was taken to his house, described as a "cabin" in Balloch, West Dunbartonshire, where he raped her between April and May 2016.

The teenager saw him again months later in September when Jamal, who has been suspended by the General Medical Council, promised to drive her home from a night out.

Instead, after claiming he had "a shot of alcohol" and couldn't take her home, drove her to his Parkhead flat and attacked her.

A jury at the High Court in Glasgow convicted him of raping and sexually assaulting a teenager as well as sexually abusing another woman.

The 27-year-old told the court how she had met Jamal online before meeting in person on a number of occasions.

She said there was consensual sexual contact with the doctor, who claimed to be 26 or 27.

But on December 24, 2013, while at his flat in the city's west end, Jamal invited her to come and see his new fish in his bedroom.

He pushed her from behind, pinned her down and groped her.

Jurors heard Jamal "persisted" in trying to persuade her to have sex and said "just do it" but she repeatedly said no.

He only brought her ordeal to an end when she "convinced" him she would come back the next day.

The victim said the incident was "really scary" and he drove her home in a car with the journey being "really eerie, totally silent".

She said: "I just felt lucky, I was lucky nothing worse happened."

'I just felt lucky, I was lucky nothing worse happened.'
Sex attack victim

Jamal told his second victim he was 24 years old and on their first date picked her up in Glasgow city centre in April or May 2016.

He suggested to go to his house and drove them to Balloch, Alexandria.

Initially she had no concerns but Jamal suggested they went to his bedroom where there was room for them to both sit down.

Jurors heard he stripped off in front of her and after she moved away from him on his bed, he pushed her down and raped her.

She told how she shouted at him and he told her "it's fine".

The teenager screamed at him to get off then "gave up trying to fight him" until the attack came to an end.

He then took her home and she later sent him a message saying she didn't want to speak to him because he had hurt her.

Months later in September 2016, after winning tickets to a night at the Savoy nightclub in Glasgow, Jamal offered to take the girl to save her leaving early to get a train.

But when they left the club, she realised she didn't know where he was taking her because she didn't recognise the area.

Instead of driving to her house, he took her to his Parkhead home claiming he had "had a shot of alcohol" and would need to rest first.

She also said there was a "weird conversation about going to see his fish".

When they got there, a taxi was phoned but there was no answer. She said she wept as he sexually assaulted her in his bedroom.

She told the court she asked Jamal to phone her a taxi again, which he did, and when she got in the driver asked her why she was crying.

Judge Johanna Johnston QC deferred sentence on Jamal until next month and remanded him in custody.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.