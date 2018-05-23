Doctor raped teenager and sexually assaulted woman

Khalid Jamal, 45, of Glasgow, met both women online before attacking them at his home.

Khalid Jamal: He has been suspended by the General Medical Council.

A doctor has been found guilty of raping a teenager and sexually assaulting a woman.

Khalid Jamal, 45, who met both victims on a dating website, launched the attacks after taking each woman to his home on separate occasions.

The first woman, now 27, had been out with Jamal a number of times but was attacked by him while he tried to persuade her to have sex on Christmas Eve in 2013.

He only stopped when she convinced him she would come back to his flat on Great Western Road in Glasgow the next day if he did.

His second victim, then 19, was taken to his house, described as a "cabin" in Balloch, West Dunbartonshire, where he raped her between April and May 2016.

The teenager saw him again months later in September when Jamal, who has been suspended by the General Medical Council, promised to drive her home from a night out.

Instead, after claiming he had "a shot of alcohol" and couldn't take her home, drove her to his Parkhead flat and attacked her.

A jury at the High Court in Glasgow convicted him of raping and sexually assaulting a teenager as well as sexually abusing another woman.

The 27-year-old told the court how she had met Jamal online before meeting in person on a number of occasions.

She said there was consensual sexual contact with the doctor, who claimed to be 26 or 27.

But on December 24, 2013, while at his flat in the city's west end, Jamal invited her to come and see his new fish in his bedroom.

He pushed her from behind, pinned her down and groped her.

Jurors heard Jamal "persisted" in trying to persuade her to have sex and said "just do it" but she repeatedly said no.

He only brought her ordeal to an end when she "convinced" him she would come back the next day.

The victim said the incident was "really scary" and he drove her home in a car with the journey being "really eerie, totally silent".

She said: "I just felt lucky, I was lucky nothing worse happened."

Jamal told his second victim he was 24 years old and on their first date picked her up in Glasgow city centre in April or May 2016.

He suggested to go to his house and drove them to Balloch, Alexandria.

Initially she had no concerns but Jamal suggested they went to his bedroom where there was room for them to both sit down.

Jurors heard he stripped off in front of her and after she moved away from him on his bed, he pushed her down and raped her.

She told how she shouted at him and he told her "it's fine".

The teenager screamed at him to get off then "gave up trying to fight him" until the attack came to an end.

He then took her home and she later sent him a message saying she didn't want to speak to him because he had hurt her.

Months later in September 2016, after winning tickets to a night at the Savoy nightclub in Glasgow, Jamal offered to take the girl to save her leaving early to get a train.

But when they left the club, she realised she didn't know where he was taking her because she didn't recognise the area.

Instead of driving to her house, he took her to his Parkhead home claiming he had "had a shot of alcohol" and would need to rest first.

She also said there was a "weird conversation about going to see his fish".

When they got there, a taxi was phoned but there was no answer. She said she wept as he sexually assaulted her in his bedroom.

She told the court she asked Jamal to phone her a taxi again, which he did, and when she got in the driver asked her why she was crying.

Judge Johanna Johnston QC deferred sentence on Jamal until next month and remanded him in custody.

