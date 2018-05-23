  • STV
Hunt for missing children last seen boarding train

STV

Leon Williamson and Olivia Bryson, from Ayrshire, may have been spotted in Manchester.

Missing: Leon Williamson, 12, and 14-year-old Olivia Bryson
Missing: Leon Williamson, 12, and 14-year-old Olivia Bryson Police Scotland

Two young children have been reported missing after last being seen boarding a train.

Leon Williamson, 12, and 14-year-old Olivia Bryson got on a service to Glasgow from Glengarnock station in North Ayrshire around 9.15am on Tuesday morning.

Both children live in residential accommodation in Irvine and may have been spotted in Manchester.

Leon is around 5 ft in with a stocky build, brown short hair and blue eyes. He has a Scottish accent.

When last seen, he was wearing grey coloured jogging trousers, a white polo shirt, dark jumper and green trainers.

Olivia is around 5 ft 2 in, with a medium build, blue eyes, freckles and brown hair normally worn in ponytail. She has an English accent.

She was wearing dark coloured jogging trousers, a North Face jacket, which is grey coloured at the top and dark coloured at the bottom.

Olivia tends to wear a black baseball cap on her head with her jacket hood up.

Police said Olivia had family in Manchester and the pair may have been spotted in the city's Whitworth Park.

Sergeant Allen Dodds said: "Our concern is growing for both Leon and Olivia, they are both young children and we need to know they are safe and well.

"We are liaising with our counterparts for any information which could assist us in locating Leon and Olivia.

We are currently checking out a potential sighting of them in Whitworth Park in Manchester. 

"However, I am appealing to anyone who may have seen them or who has any knowledge as to their whereabouts to contact us."

Anyone with information is asked to call officers at Irvine Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 0795 of 22 May 2018.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.