Rangers bus in fatal crash 'was like a rollercoaster'

Jury urged to convict Callum Phillips of causing Ryan Baird's death by dangerous driving.

Ryan Baird died after the crash near Kilmarnock.

A prosecutor has urged a jury to convict bus driver Callum Phillips of causing the death of a Rangers fan by dangerous driving.

Phillips, 49, from Dalbeattie, denies killing 39-year-old Ryan Baird at the Crossroads Roundabout, near Kilmarnock, on October 1, 2016

Mr Baird, from Sanquhar, Dumfries-shire, died at the scene from injures to his chest and abdomen.

He and 36 fellow members of the Nith Valley Rangers supporters' club were travelling from Dumfries to Glasgow for a home match against Partick Thistle.

Richard Goddard, in his closing speech to the jury at the High Court in Glasgow, said: "The bus came round the roundabout like a rollercoaster and that was seconds before Ryan Baird lost his life.

"The right thing to do having heard al the evidence is to convict Callum Phillips of causing death by dangerous driving."

Mr Goddard said that passengers described Phillips' driving as "fast and erratic" and said as they approached the roundabout they knew the bus was not going to make it.

The prosecutor told the jury that one passenger said that Phillips was "flying down the road with his foot down".

He added: "He was driving at 63mph for substantial periods of the journey and at one point reached 73mph.

"Callum Phillips chose to drive his coach at speed and erratically in a way which caused passengers to fear for their safety."

In evidence, Phillips claimed that the brakes were not working as he approached the roundabout, but Mr Goddard told the jury that experts found no defects.

Phillips also admitted in court that he had not looked at his speedometer throughout the journey from Dumfries up towards the roundabout.

Mr Goddard added: "When a roundabout is approaching and you are driving a bus with 37 passengers and don't know what speed you are doing it is a recipe for disaster."

The trial before judge Lady Stacey continues.

