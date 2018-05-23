Parking attendants attacked during robbery in Glasgow
Police issued images of two men after council workers were assaulted in the street.
Two men are being hunted by police after parking attendants were attacked during a robbery in Glasgow.
The two council workers were assaulted as they worked in the city's Curtis Avenue around 3.30pm on Sunday, April 15.
Police have released images of two men they want to speak with in connection with the incident.
The first man is described as white, in his mid 30s, short dark hair, 5ft 9in and was wearing a full grey tracksuit.
The second man is described as white, in his mid 30s, short dark hair, 5ft 7in and was wearing jeans and a light hooded tracksuit top.
Anyone who recognises the man can contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2557 of 15th April, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
