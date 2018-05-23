Developer to pay '£10m' Glasgow Harbour cladding bill

Residents had feared huge bills after Grenfell-style cladding was discovered.

Tests taking place at Glasgow Harbour. STV

A housing developer is to pay for Grenfell-style cladding to be replaced at Glasgow Harbour.

Residents feared facing a total bill of up to £10m - or £30,000 each - after it was revealed their buildings were covered with Aluminium Composite Material (ACM).

Similar cladding was used on the Grenfell tower block in London, where 71 people died following a huge blaze last June.

Tests began at Glasgow Harbour three months later and developer Taylor Wimpey has now told residents that it will pay for the ACM to be replaced.

In a letter to neighbours seen by STV News, the firm said: "We wish to inform you that the direct cost of the ACM cladding replacement works and all associated remedial or ancillary works will be funded by Taylor Wimpey."

The developer stressed that the material met technical standards relevant when the buildings, in the west end of Glasgow, were designed in 2001.

It also insisted that Glasgow Harbour, which boasts more than 300 properties, remains safe to occupy.

The letter added: "Following the scoping survey we agree that the specific circumstances at Glasgow Harbour mean it needs to be replaced."

However, Taylor Wimpey added that "indirect costs" would have to be met by residents.

Since the discovery, fire wardens have been based at the development at a cost of £2000 per day, a bill also being picked up by the developer.

Rival firm Barratt said last month that it would fund a similar cladding replacement in Croydon.

