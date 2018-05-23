Man in court charged with 'murder bid' at city flat

The incident is said to have happened on Colston Road in Springburn, Glasgow, on Saturday.

Colston road: Three injured following disturbance. (file pic). STV

A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder following a disturbance at a city flat.

Two other people have been charged with assault to severe injury following the incident in Glasgow.

A 39-year-old man is in critical but stable condition after the incident at a flat in Colston Road in the Springburn area of the city on Saturday.

A 44-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were also taken to hospital following the disturbance.

Michael Thomson, 45, was charged with attempted murder when he appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday. He did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody, the Crown Office said.

A 16-year-old boy who also appeared at the court was charged with assault to severe injury. He did not enter a plea and was released on bail.

Mary McEwan, 41, was charged with assault to severe injury when she appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday. She did not enter a plea and was released on bail.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.