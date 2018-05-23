Police seize 4000 ecstasy pills worth £40,000 in raids

The large quantity of tablets were found in properties near Glasgow on Tuesday.

Drug raid: Seized from houses near Glasgow (file pic).

Police have seized around 4000 ecstasy tablets, worth an estimated £40,000, during a series of raids on properties near Glasgow.

National Crime Agency officers recovered the pills as they searched a number of premises in Barrhead and Paisley, on Tuesday.

The operation was supported by Police Scotland.

Two people were arrested and later released while investigations continue.

NCA senior investigating officer, John McGowan, said: "If sold on the streets of Scotland, the drugs would have had an estimated value of around £40,000.

"Working with our law enforcement partners we are determined to do all we can to disrupt the criminal networks involved in drug importation and supply."

The operation relates to the criminal exploitation of the postal service to import controlled drugs into the United Kingdom.

