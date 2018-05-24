Man held over rape of woman on day she was found dead

The 33-year-old allegedly attacked Alison McAllister near the Forth and Clyde Canal.

Alison McAllister: Her body was later found near canal.

A man has been charged with raping a woman on the same day she was found dead near a canal.

The 33-year-old is alleged to have attacked Alison McAllister, whose body was later discovered near the Forth and Clyde Canal in Maryhill, Glasgow.

Ms McAllister was last seen near Asda in Summerston on March 20.

Police: The canal was cordoned off. STV

The 56-year-old's blue Vauxhall Mokka car was found by police on Collina Street two hours after her body was discovered next to Cleveden Road in Maryhill.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious sexual assault of a 56-year-old woman near the Forth and Clyde Canal on March 20.

"Police continue to investigate the death, which remains unexplained at this time."

