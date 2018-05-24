Body of man discovered as park cordoned off by police

Emergency services were called to Budhill Park in Shettleston, Glasgow, on Wednesday.

Shettleston: Tent erected after body found. Beth Parker

The body of a man has been found in a park in Glasgow.

Emergency services were called to Budhill Park near Cramond Terrace in Shettleston at 8pm on Wednesday.

A 46-year-old man was found dead.

Officers have cordoned off the park and a tent has been erected while investigations are carried out.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A body of a 46-year-old man was found at around 8pm in a park near Cramond Terrace.

"The death is unexplained in the meantime and enquiries are ongoing."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.