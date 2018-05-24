Body of man discovered as park cordoned off by police
Emergency services were called to Budhill Park in Shettleston, Glasgow, on Wednesday.
The body of a man has been found in a park in Glasgow.
Emergency services were called to Budhill Park near Cramond Terrace in Shettleston at 8pm on Wednesday.
A 46-year-old man was found dead.
Officers have cordoned off the park and a tent has been erected while investigations are carried out.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A body of a 46-year-old man was found at around 8pm in a park near Cramond Terrace.
"The death is unexplained in the meantime and enquiries are ongoing."
