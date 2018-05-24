Boy, 12, found safe in search for missing children

Officers still searching for Olivia Bryson who may have been seen in Manchester.

Missing: Olivia Bryson may be in Manchester. Police Scotland

A boy has been found in the hunt for two missing children last seen boarding a train.

Leon Williamson, 12, was traced in Manchester and returned to his residential accommodation in Ayrshire.

Olivia Bryson, 14, is still missing and the search to find her is continuing.

Both children got on a service to Glasgow from Glengarnock station in North Ayrshire around 9.15am on Tuesday morning.

Police are now checking a possible sighting of Olivia in Manchester.

Olivia is around 5 ft 2 in, with a medium build, blue eyes, freckles and brown hair normally worn in ponytail. She has an English accent.

She was wearing dark coloured jogging trousers, a North Face jacket, which is grey coloured at the top and dark coloured at the bottom.

Olivia tends to wear a black baseball cap on her head with her jacket hood up.

Sergeant Allen Dodds said: "We are pleased to confirm that Leon has been traced safe and well.

"However, we remain focused on trying to find Olivia.

"We are checking a possible sighting of her in the Manchester area, however if anyone has seen Olivia or has any information of knowledge as to her whereabouts, please contact police.

"We need to know she is safe and well."

Anyone with information is asked to call officers at Irvine Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 0795 of 22 May 2018.

