Bus driver found guilty of killing Rangers fan in crash

Callum Phillips' vehicle crashed at Crossroads Roundabout, near Kilmarnock, in 2016.

Ryan Baird died in the crash near Kilmarnock.

A bus driver has been found guilty of causing the death of a Rangers fan on his way to a match.

Callum Phillips' bus crashed at Crossroads Roundabout, near Kilmarnock, killing 39-year-old Ryan Baird.

He and 36 fellow members of the Nith Valley Rangers supporters' club were travelling from Dumfries to Glasgow for a home match against Partick Thistle.

Mr Baird, from Sanquhar, Dumfries-shire, died at the scene from injures to his chest and abdomen.

Phillips, 49, from Dalbeattie, had denied causing death by dangerous driving on October 1, 2016, and claimed in evidence that the bus' brakes had failed.

But he was found guilty after three hours of deliberations on Thursday following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

Jurors heard Phillips' driving described as "fast and erratic" as he approached the roundabout.

Prosecutors said he reached speeds of up to 73mph on a 50mph road.

Judge Lady Stacey deferred sentencing for background reports.

