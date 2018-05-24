Glasgow hotel commissions Charles Rennie Macintosh mural

The mural will be created by the Glasgow artist, Rogue One, and Art Pistol Projects.

City centre hotel: Charles Rennie Macintosh mural. Ian Watson

A mural celebrating the 150th anniversary of Charles Rennie Macintosh will be commissioned by city centre hotel.

The recently opened hotel, Radisson Red, on Tunnel Street, Glasgow, is commissioning the Macintosh-themed mural by Glasgow artist, Bobby McNamara, better known as Rouge One, and Art Pistol Projects.

The latest addition to Glasgow's street-art collection will pay homage to the city's famous designer and architect.

Despite the location of the mural is still unknown, Bobby McNamara, the creator of Mitchell Street, Glasgow's floating taxi mural, said: "I will do my best to paint something amazing."

Director of the Charles Rennie Mackintosh Society, Stuart Robertson, said: "In this 150th anniversary year, it's wonderful to hear that a mural of Charles Rennie Mackintosh is going to be unveiled on his birthday, on June 7.

Rogue One: Commissioned by Glasgow hotel. Ian Watson

"I'm confident Art Pistols and Rogue-One will capture Charles Rennie Mackintosh very well, and I'm delighted that the city's favourite son will have a dedicated mural.

"I'd like to thank Radisson RED Glasgow for commissioning this project, and I'm sure it will be a must-see for any Mackintosh fans visiting the city."

Ali Smith from Art Pistol Projects, said: "It's an exciting time for street art in Glasgow. We're working on a really diverse range of projects just now and can't wait to get this superb Mackintosh piece up there amongst it."

Curator of Radisson Red, Michael Weston, also said: "When we launched in April, we promised to 'paint the town RED.

"Glasgow is so famous for its iconic street art, so we thought what better way to celebrate opening our doors in 2018 than by gifting a new piece of street art to this city?"

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.