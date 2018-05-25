Dog walker slashed with machete by group of men on street

The attack took place on Johnstone High Street in Renfrewshire at 5pm on Monday.

A dog walker has been slashed with a machete by a group of men.

A 41-year-old man was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition at 5pm on Monday.

The hooded gang approached the dog walker and slashed him before kicking and punching him.

A Police Scotland spokesman: "We are investigating after a 41-year-old male was seriously assaulted in Johnstone High Street at 5.15pm on Monday.

"He was approached by two males and was struck with a bladed implement. He sustained serious injuries to his head and arms during the incident.

"The suspects, who are described as wearing hoods, made off from the scene.

"The victim was taken to hospital, where he received treatment, and was later released."

He added: "This was a violent attack carried out in broad daylight. It is very important we trace who was responsible for it.

"This incident took place at a time and place where we would expect people to have been around. If you saw the assault we would urge you to get in touch, likewise if you saw two men making off from the area."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

