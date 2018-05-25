Waverley Paddle Steamer embarks on first journey this year

The Waverley will set sail for Dunoon and the mountain scenery of Loch Long.

The Waverley Paddle Steamer embarks on its first journey of 2018 on Friday.

The Waverley, named after Sir Walter Scott's first novel, will set sail for Dunoon and the mountain scenery of Loch Long.

It was launched on October 2 1946 from the former A&J Inglis yard in Glasgow, making her maiden voyage on June 16, 1947.

It is the world's last sea-going paddle steamer in operation, and takes regular tours to places such as Inverie and Tobermory, as well as cruises on and around the Clyde.

The boat has been restored to her original 1940's glory and features a traditional dining saloon, the Caledonia Tea Room as well as a promenade deck.

Andy O'Brian, Waverley's Captain said: "The west coast of Scotland showcases some of the most beautiful scenery in the world and Waverley offers the most unique way in which to view this breathtaking landscape.

"Every passenger who comes aboard helps this beautiful ship continue to sail and I would encourage everyone to come and enjoy a trip on her.

"We look forward to welcoming you onboard."

