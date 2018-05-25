Cold War era nuclear bunker up for sale in Borders

John Letham, 54, bought the bunker, which was built in 1962, 'on a whim' during 2003.

Bunker: John Letham has put it up for sale. SWNS

A cold war nuclear bunker built in the remote Scottish countryside is on the market for £20,000.

John Letham, 54, bought the bunker in Traquair in the Scottish Borders "on a whim" in 2003 and had hoped to convert it into a holiday home.

The bunker, built in 1962, comes with 2500 square foot of land.

The art and antiques dealer has relocated to the Philippines so has placed the bunker up for sale.

John said: "I'm selling it as I no longer live in the UK and hope someone else will be able to enjoy its location.

"I had many plans for the bunker but due to other commitments wasn't able to realise them. I purchased it in 2003 on a whim as I just loved the location.

"It had been put on the market by a telecoms company who had intended to put a mobile phone mast there but had then found it surplus to requirements."

Original: The bunker has many of the features from the 1960s. SWNS

The picturesque site is a former Royal Observer Corps (ROC) monitoring post.

During the Cold War the corps was responsible for recording the radioactive fallout in the event of a nuclear blast.

Following the end of the Cold War, the nuclear threat diminished and the bunkers became redundant.

The bunker, surrounded by open farmland, can only be accessed by climbing down a steel ladder in the access shaft.

The site comprises of two rooms - the main room which was the communication centre, sleeping and living area and the toilet.

There is also a small area at the bottom of the entrance shaft which would have been used for decontamination in the event of an attack.

There remains some of the original fittings and items in the bunker including a bucket toilet, a map showing other bunkers in the area, fitted furniture, and some teapots.

Sale: The bunker is listed for £20,000. SWNS

When he bought it, John had various ideas about what to do with his unusual new property.

At one point he had planned to renovate it and use it as a place to stay in the Borders.

While John admitted no one has actually stayed in the bunker overnight, he said he has thought about the possibility of having to use it.

He added: "It has crossed my mind, it was nice knowing it was there just in case anything ever did happen.

"My experience of growing up during the cold war was one of feeling that a nuclear war was never far away.

"I remember seeing TV images of nuclear weapons being tested and feeling totally dismayed by their incredible power."

The bunker was described as "the jewel" in a number of sites when they were auctioned off by the telecoms company.

The surrounding area is a popular location for mountain biking, riding and walking while the nearby River Tweed is a haven for salmon fishing and the countryside is idyllic.

