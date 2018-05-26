Glasgow School of Art to honour New York museum curator

Juliet Kinchin, a former GCA staff member, is a Charles Rennie Mackintosh expert.

A Charles Rennie Mackintosh expert and design curator at the Museum of Modern Art in New York is among graduates who will be honoured by Glasgow School of Art.

Juliet Kinchin joins influential art educators Sam Ainsley, David Harding and Sandy Moffat in GSA's 2018 graduation honours.

Each candidate will be awarded an honorary doctorate at ceremonies on June 15.

Ms Kinchin, a former GSA member of staff, joined MoMA in 2008.

During her decade at the institution, she has curated a number of high-profile exhibitions and contributed to leading international publications.

GSA director Professor Tom Inns said: "Juliet Kinchin is design curator at one of the world's leading institutions for which she has organised a number of acclaimed exhibitions.

"Juliet's contribution to the understanding of Glasgow's place in European design at the time of Mackintosh in particular is world-class."

Ms Kinchin said she was "deeply honoured and touched" by the award.

She added: "The Glasgow School of Art, and the University of Glasgow, have profoundly shaped my creative and intellectual life, and my professional career."

The honorary doctorates will be conferred by the University of Glasgow and awarded at the GSA graduation ceremonies on June 15 at the Bute Hall, University of Glasgow.