Actor Hugh Grant in surprise donation to Scots food bank

An Asda order was delivered after the group received an anonymous call from an agency.

Hugh Grant: Increased demand at the local foodbank. David Findlay

A food bank has received a surprise donation from Love Actually star Hugh Grant.

An online order from Asda was delivered to Airdrie Baptist church, where the charity is based, after volunteers received an anonymous call from an agency on Friday.

The agency told the organisation a "Mr Grant" was willing to make a donation to them.

The food bank, which say it is struggling to keep up with increased demand, made an appeal on social media last week, urging local communities to donate provisions to the centre.

David Findlay, volunteer manager at Airdrie Food bank, said: "We have been really struggling for donations lately, and had a particularly busy spell over the last week.

"We had hit a point where there was more demand than supply.

"After a couple of volunteers who deal with social media made an appeal at the start of the week, we got a call to say a Mr Grant was willing to help.

"We had no idea who it was at first. It could've been any Mr Grant!"

'We had no idea who it was at first. It could've been any Mr Grant!' David Findlay, volunteer manager at Airdrie Foodbank

Mr Grant's package to the centre included toilet roll, nappies, baby food, washing power, bread and shower gel.

Mr Findlay added: "It's incredible that Mr Grant was willing to help, and that Airdire was recognised by someone so famous.

"With the changes to universal credit, people are struggling to access funds, and make the funds they have go longer. Food prices are rising, and people are struggling.

"The level of benefits is just not covering the day to day basics anymore."

David explained the Airdrie based food bank has seen demand grow by 103% over the last year.

He said: "It's really scary. To satisfy that increase, the donations need to be mirrored. It's tough.

"We have been very fortunate though. We opened three years ago, and people are always willing to help.

"But we are trying to reach out to more local businesses to help dig deep and help us. We need help."

Since the online plee was made, the organisation has received around £500 in donations.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.