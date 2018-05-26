Thieves raid DIY store to steal £20,000 worth of stock
Police were called to The Range on London Road in Glasgow shortly before 8am on Friday.
Thieves have raided a furniture and garden store to steal £20,000 worth of stock.
The incident happened at The Range on London Road in Glasgow.
Officers were alerted to the raid at 7.55am on Friday.
Around £20,000 worth of stock was stolen.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At 7.55am, police were called to a report of a housebreaking at a garden centre on London Road.
"Enquiries are ongoing."
