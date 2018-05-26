Woman dies after being struck by car while crossing road

Margaret McGinnes was hit by a blue Vauxhall Astra on Old Edinburgh Road in Uddingston.

Uddingston: Woman died in hospital. Google 2018

A woman has died after being struck by a car while crossing a road.

Margaret McGinnes was hit by a blue Vauxhall Astra on Old Edinburgh Road in Uddingston, South Lanarkshire.

The 79-year-old was crossing near Langside Avenue when she was struck at 9.30am on Friday.

Ms McGinnes was taken to Wishaw General Hospital where she later died.

Constable Jim Dewar said: "We are appealing to anyone who may have noticed a blue Vauxhall Astra driving on or near to Old Edinburgh Road on Friday morning to get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

