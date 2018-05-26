  • STV
  • MySTV

Man seriously injured after being attacked by gang of ten

Catherine Sheridan

He was walking with his friends when he was assaulted on Woodlands Road, Glasgow.

Street attack: Requires ongoing treatment for his face (file pic).
Street attack: Requires ongoing treatment for his face (file pic).

A man has been seriously injured after being attacked by a gang of ten people.

The 23-year-old was walking with his friends on Woodlands Road, Glasgow, on Friday evening at around 10pm when he was assaulted.

The two groups got into an argument and the victim and his friends walked away.

The man turned round after his friend was about to be attacked by the group of suspects before being punched and kicked by a number of the group.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, to be treated for serious facial injuries and a broken finger.

The man has since been released but medical staff have indicated that he will require ongoing treatment for his injuries.

The gang included around eight men and two women.

The men are described as white, aged 18 or 19, and were wearing black suit jackets, white shirts with black ties, black trousers and black shoes.

Detective constable Jas Juttla said: "This was a disgraceful and unprovoked attack on an innocent young man who has been left with serious facial injuries and a broken finger.

"This type of violent behaviour will not be tolerated, and extensive CCTV and door to door enquiries are ongoing to trace the individuals involved in carrying out this cowardly attack.

"The incident took place on Woodlands Road, between Woodlands Drive and Willowbank Street, where there are plenty of shops and bars which would have been busy with pedestrian traffic.

"It would also still have been daylight at the time, and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area, either on foot or passing in vehicles, and noticed an altercation, or a group matching the above description acting suspiciously, to please get in touch.

"I would ask drivers to get in touch should they have any dashcam footage which captured the incident.

"I would particularly like to hear from two men who assisted the victim and his friends."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.