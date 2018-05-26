Man seriously injured after being attacked by gang of ten

He was walking with his friends when he was assaulted on Woodlands Road, Glasgow.

Street attack: Requires ongoing treatment for his face (file pic).

A man has been seriously injured after being attacked by a gang of ten people.

The 23-year-old was walking with his friends on Woodlands Road, Glasgow, on Friday evening at around 10pm when he was assaulted.

The two groups got into an argument and the victim and his friends walked away.

The man turned round after his friend was about to be attacked by the group of suspects before being punched and kicked by a number of the group.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, to be treated for serious facial injuries and a broken finger.

The man has since been released but medical staff have indicated that he will require ongoing treatment for his injuries.

The gang included around eight men and two women.

The men are described as white, aged 18 or 19, and were wearing black suit jackets, white shirts with black ties, black trousers and black shoes.

Detective constable Jas Juttla said: "This was a disgraceful and unprovoked attack on an innocent young man who has been left with serious facial injuries and a broken finger.

"This type of violent behaviour will not be tolerated, and extensive CCTV and door to door enquiries are ongoing to trace the individuals involved in carrying out this cowardly attack.

"The incident took place on Woodlands Road, between Woodlands Drive and Willowbank Street, where there are plenty of shops and bars which would have been busy with pedestrian traffic.

"It would also still have been daylight at the time, and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area, either on foot or passing in vehicles, and noticed an altercation, or a group matching the above description acting suspiciously, to please get in touch.

"I would ask drivers to get in touch should they have any dashcam footage which captured the incident.

"I would particularly like to hear from two men who assisted the victim and his friends."

