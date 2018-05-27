Intruder points gun at family with two children in house

The man, wearing a balaclava, barged into a home in Bellshill, Glasgow.

Gun: Nab was wearing a balaclava. Google 2018/Police Scotland

A man has brandished a gun at a family with two young children in a house.

The incident happened on Garfield Avenue in Bellshill, Glasgow, at 9.30pm on Friday.

A 60-year-old man and a woman, 58, were sitting in their home when they heard a knock at the door.

The woman answered to a man dressed in black with a balaclava who pointed a gun at the family.

He made his way inside and an altercation occurred before the couple's 29-year-old daughter and her 30-year-old partner, who were upstairs with their two young children, came down to help.

The gunman then made off along Garfield Avenue and onto Garfield Drive. He was last seen in Orbiston Drive.

No one was injured in the incident.

Detective sergeant Lorraine Wilson said: "This man barged into a home where two young children were asleep upstairs and threatened the occupants with a firearm.

"Thankfully nobody was injured but it is absolutely vital that we trace this reckless individual and extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"At this time we have no information to suggest why this home was targeted, and the possibility of mistaken identity is a line of inquiry.

"It would still have been daylight at the time of the incident and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area and may have noticed a man dressed in black acting suspiciously to please get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

