Orphaned child facing deportation 'in serious danger' 

The ten-year-old, from Georgia, has lived in Scotland since he was three.

An orphaned asylum seeker would be in serious danger if he were to be deported back to the country of his birth just months after the death of his mother, it has been claimed.

The ten-year-old child has lived in Scotland since he was three-years-old with his late mother and grandmother.

The child's mother fled to Scotland seven years ago after her late husband allegedly owed money to gangsters.

Sopio, known as Sophie, was awaiting the outcome of an appeal for asylum in the UK when she died in February after a long illness.

That left the young boy's grandmother, Mrs Baikhadze, as his legal guardian.

The pair are now waiting for an initial decision on their applications for asylum.

Mrs Baikhadze said: "Giorgi doesn't understand a word of the Georgian language.

"He only speaks English and has grown up in Glasgow where all his friends are so it would be very hard for him to go there.

"Sometimes I use Georgian words and I ask him 'why don't you understand?' and he says 'because I am Scottish'."

Mrs Baikhadze, who has lived illegally in Glasgow for 14 years, said she always intended to return to Georgia, but she decided to stay after her daughter, who was a freelance translator and spoke four languages, fell ill.

In a direct appeal to the UK Government and cross-party politicians, she said: "Please help Sophie's family.

"Her son is a good boy and she just wanted to give him as normal a life as possible in Scotland."

Ms Baikhadze's funeral was held in Springburn Parish Church in Glasgow led by minister Brian Casey.

Rev Casey said the family's story had touched many people.

He said: "He is such a happy wee boy and I could not in good conscience stand by and watch him being sent back to a country that he doesn't know and where his life is potentially in danger.

Solicitor Andrew Bradley is representing the Baikhadze family.

He said: "It is difficult to imagine what Giorgi is going through.

"For many people, the grieving process takes months or years.

"While trying to recover from the loss of his mum, his future hangs in the balance."

