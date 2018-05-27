Taxi driver who killed pensioner being sued for £100,000

David McQuiston died after being hit by a taxi in Dunoon, Argyll and Bute.

David McQuiston: Died after visiting wife.

A taxi driver who killed a pensioner after he was blinded by the sun is being sued for £100,000.

The driver, James Buchanan, struck the 89-year-old's shopping trolley in January, 2015.

The pensioner, who was returning home from visiting his dementia-stricken wife, died in hospital two months after the incident involving a Seat Toledo.

Mr McQuiston's family are now suing Buchanan, who admitted causing death by careless driving after claiming he was blinded by the sun.

David Wilson, partner at Digby Brown Solicitors, said: "We can confirm we are involved in legal proceedings on behalf of the family of David McQuiston.

"His passing caused deep and immeasurable sadness to his loved ones and he will never be forgotten by them.

"They would like to take this opportunity to thank those around them for their continued support."

Buchanan was banded from driving for three years and ordered to carry out 270 hours of unpaid work.

