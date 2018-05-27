Schoolboy punched and kicked in head near McDonald's

He was with two friends when he was attacked in Milngavie, East Dumbartonshire.

A boy suffered several injuries after being assaulted by a group of youths near a McDonald's.

The 14-year-old was with two friends when he was attacked by a gang on Saturday at around 4.45pm in Milngavie, East Dumbartonshire.

The victim fell to the ground in a lane near Milngavie Road between McDonalds and Sports Direct while the group of teens punched and kicked his head and body.

He then ran in the direction of the Premier Inn in Milngave where a member of the public came to his assistance.

A passerby took the boy to Milngavie police station where an ambulance was called.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with a broken jaw, broken collarbone, broken rib and broken finger, as well as a number of cuts and bruises.

He was later released from hospital.

The suspects are described as white and were aged between 14 and 16.

One was wearing a white t-shirt and dark shorts, another was in a grey jumper and shorts while the third was dressed all in white.

The group are thought to have been playing football nearby prior to the incident.

Detective sergeant Colin MacRitchie said: "This appears to have been a brutal and unprovoked attack and enquiries are ongoing to trace the individuals involved.

"This incident happened in broad daylight near to a busy main road through Milngavie and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed a disturbance, or a group of male youths acting suspiciously, to please get in touch."

