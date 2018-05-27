Car driven at man outside William Hill in murder bid

The man was attacked with weapons in Nitshill, Glasgow, shortly after 5pm on Saturday.

William Hill: The car smashed into the bookmakers. Google 2018

A car was deliberately driven at a man before he was attacked with weapons in a murder bid.

The attempted murder happened outside William Hill in Nitshill, Glasgow, shortly after 5pm on Saturday.

A black Peugeot was deliberately driven at the man who jumped out of the way before it smashed into the bookmakers on Nitshill Road.

Two men inside the car got out and attacked him with weapons before fleeing towards Seamill Street.

The car was found burnt out on Maybole Street.

The victim was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Officers believe the suspects are white while one was wearing a grey T-shirt and the other had a black balaclava and black clothing.

Detective sergeant Dougie Stevenson said: "Whilst we believe the man involved was the intended target, for this to happen in the middle of the day and in a very busy spot, was very brazen of the suspects not to mention dangerous.

"We have managed to speak to those involved and officers are currently checking CCTV, however, we are still keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and who saw the incident take place.

"The bookies is right next to Nitshill Road so there would certainly have been a lot of traffic in the area and we would ask for any dashcam footage that may have captured the attack."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

