Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after road crash 

The incident happened on the A85 near Comrie in Perth and Kinross on Sunday.

Motorcycle crash: His condition is still unknown. Google

A motorcyclist has been injured in a crash, forcing an air ambulance to be called.

Emergency services and an air ambulance were called to the scene.

The male biker has been airlifted to hospital but his condition is still unknown.

Officers closed the road in both directions following the crash.

