Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after road crash
The incident happened on the A85 near Comrie in Perth and Kinross on Sunday.
A motorcyclist has been injured in a crash, forcing an air ambulance to be called.
The incident happened on the A85 near Comrie in Perth and Kinross around 3pm on Sunday.
Emergency services and an air ambulance were called to the scene.
The male biker has been airlifted to hospital but his condition is still unknown.
Officers closed the road in both directions following the crash.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.