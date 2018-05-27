Girl, 15, screams for help after being attacked by man

The youngster got off a bus before being assaulted at Calderwood Square in East Kilbride.

Attack: He followed her off a bus. Google 2018

A 15-year-old girl has been attacked by a man who followed her after she got off a bus.

The assault happened at Calderwood Square in East Kilbride at 11.15pm on Friday.

The youngster was travelling home on the number 18 bus when she noticed a man getting on a few stops after her.

She got off at Calderwood Square before the man followed her, pulled her to the ground and attacked her near Aikman Place.

The girl struggled and screamed, alerting her parents who lived nearby while the attacker ran off towards a church in the area.

The man is between 20 and 40 years old, 5ft 9in and stocky. He has ginger hair, black rimmed glasses and was wearing a red hoodie, black t-shirt and blue jeans.

Detective constable Pamela Bannister said: "This abhorrent individual preyed on a teenage girl who had simply been making her way home from seeing friends and it is absolutely vital that we find him.

"I would appeal to anyone who was on the number 18 First Bus or in the area around the time of the incident, and may have seen a man matching the above description, to please get in touch.

"Additional patrols will be in the area to provide reassurance to the local community and anyone with concerns is welcome to approach our officers who will be happy to assist."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.