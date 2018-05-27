Major search launched after man goes missing with dog

Robert McLachlan was last seen at his home in Blantyre, South Lanarkshire, on Thursday.

A search is under way for a man who failed to return home after walking his dog three days ago.

Robert McLachlan was last seen at his home in Millheugh Place, Blantyre, South Lanarkshire, at around 6am on Thursday morning.

He said he was going out to walk his Staffordshire Bull Terrier but did not come home.

It is believed that Mr McLachlan is currently dealing with some personal issues and last year suffered a family bereavement which he is still very upset about.

The man is described as white, 5ft 8in, with cropped grey hair, brown eyes and a moustache and was wearing salmon coloured shorts, a white Slazenger top, brown trainers and may have a dark fleece with him.

Sergeant Audrey Peat said: "Robert is dealing with some personal issues just now and last year suffered a family bereavement which he is still very upset about.

"His family reported him missing to police today but had been out looking for him since Thursday. It's not like him to be away without being in touch, hence their concern now.

"Robert frequents Blantyre and the Burnbank area of Hamilton and is well known in the area, however, despite a search by officers and family and friends neither he nor his dog Sam have been seen recently.

"I would also appeal directly to Robert to contact his family or police to let everyone know he is ok."

