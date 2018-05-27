Teen seriously hurt after being glassed in face at park

The 17-year-old was assaulted in Kelvingrove Park, Glasgow, on Friday evening.

Assault: He was approached by a group of boys (file pic).

A teenager was seriously injured after being glassed in the face by a group of boys at a park.

The 17-year-old was sitting on a hill in Kelvingrove Park, Glasgow, when he was approached by a group of up to five boys.

The boy was hit on the face with what was believed to be a glass bottle at around 11.40pm.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with a serious facial injury.

The youngster was later discharged from hospital.

Detective constable Jacqueline Paterson said: "There was a Jake Bugg concert on at the band stand on Friday evening and the park will still have been busy with people.

"I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident or noticed a group of male youths acting suspiciously to please get in touch."

