Body found in cemetery in search for man missing with dog

Robert McLachlan was last seen at his home in Blantyre, South Lanarkshire.

Robert McLachlan: Major search was carried out.

A body has been found in a cemetery during the search for a man missing with his dog.

Robert McLachlan was last seen at his home in Millheugh Place, Blantyre, South Lanarkshire, at 6am on Thursday.

Officers said a body, thought to be the 71-year-old, was discovered in High Blantyre Cemetery on Sunday at 7.50pm.

Mr McLachlan, who had been dealing with personal issues, was with his Staffordshire Bull Terrier when he went missing.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Formal identification is yet to take place however it is believed to be 71-year-old Robert McLachlan.

"Relatives are aware and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

