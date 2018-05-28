Second child reported missing after boarding train found

14-year-old Olivia Bryson, from Ayrshire, traced safe and well by police in Manchester

Leon Williamson and Olivia Bryson have both now been traced. Police Scotland

A young girl who was reported missing after boarding a train has been found.

Olivia Bryson, 14, got on a service to Glasgow from Glengarnock station in North Ayrshire around 9.15am last Tuesday morning.

A 12-year-old boy she travelled with - Leon Williamson - was found in Manchester the following day.

Both had been reported missing from residential accommodation in Irvine.

When the pair went missing, police said that Olivia had family in Manchester and that there had been reported sightings.

Police have now confirmed that Olivia was found safe and well there on Friday.

