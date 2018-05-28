Detectives revisit scene of 'targeted' Glasgow shooting

A shot was fired at a 27 year-old man as he sat in his car in Kingsway Court, Scotstoun on May 20.

Police: The victim crashed his car after the shooting. STV

Detectives investigating a shooting in Glasgow have revisited the scene of the murder bid.

The 27 year-old target was sitting in his car in Kingsway Court, Scotstoun when another vehicle pulled up alongside him.

Police said a shot was fired which narrowly missed the man.

He then drove off along Kingsway Court and crashed a short distance away as the suspects sped off from the scene.

Detectives returned the area between 6.15pm and 6.45pm on Sunday, a week on from the murder bid on May 20.

Detective Inspector John Morrison said: "We believe the attack was specifically targeted at the victim and the aim of this operation was to speak to members of the public who perhaps use this route on a regular basis, around this particular time, in the hope that they remember something which could assist our inquiries.

"We have spoken to more than 40 people and had received positive feedback.

"This information is now being assessed by officers on the inquiry team, with any relevant lines of enquiry being followed up."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Drumchapel CID via 101, quoting incident number 3687 of Sunday 20 May 2018.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.

