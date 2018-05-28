Two men arrested after police seize £400,000 of drugs

A pill press was also recovered during the operation in Earlshill Drive, Howwood on March 15.

Police: Five people have now been arrested in connection with the raid. STV

Two men have been arrested in connection with the recovery of £400,000 of drugs and a pill press following a raid on a house in Renfrewshire.

The arrests follow the operation in Earlshill Drive, Howwood on March 15.

Police said the men, aged 26 and 45, are due before Paisley Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Two men aged 27 and 29, and a 27 year-old woman previously appeared in court in connection with drugs offences following the swoop.

The tablets are believed to be etizolam.

