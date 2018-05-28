View from the top: Inside Glasgow's first rooftop bar

The 120-seat bar offers stunning views of the Clyde and serves snack food.

The first skybar in Glasgow has opened at the Radisson Red hotel.

Situated near the Hydro, the rooftop bar offers stunning views of the Clyde and surrounding areas.

The 120-seat rooftop bar is open to members of the public and guests of the hotel on a first come first serve basis.

There is both indoor and outdoor seating, which features a hurricane-proof umbrella - although let's hope it's never tested.

The hotel will also have an express elevator from the lobby to the bar when it fully opens this summer.

The hotel is just one of five from the Red brand in the world and is also the first to open in the UK.

The hotel is aimed at lovers of culture, with many references to Glasgow's iconic music, fashion and art scenes.

The wallpaper is designed by Scottish comic artist Frank Quickly, who integrated the cultural and historic landmarks of the city into the design.

The Marvel comic artist included designs such as the Kelvin Hall coat of arms in the design of the bedroom wallpaper.

The Radisson Red has technology at the heart of the hotel, with a self service check-in (although there is also front desk check-in) and an app which can also serve as the room key.

Guests of the hotel can also chat to each other through the app.

While the main lobby - called the hi all - has a lot of eye catching features, one of the most prominent is the interactive wall.

Guests can discover everything Glasgow has to offer, or take a selfie and post it on the wall.

The hotel also boasts the Oui Kitchen and Bar, where breakfast, lunch and dinner is served.

The booths all have plug points as well, creating space for workers to get out the office and set up with a coffee.

The menu is comforting pub-styled fare, featuring items such as steak pie and roast chicken - as well as doughnuts for adults.

