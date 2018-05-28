Police launch appeal to trace missing dementia sufferer

William Barclay, 79, was last seen walking on Culzean Crescent, Newton Mearns around 8pm on Sunday.

Missing: William Barclay was last seen around 8pm on Sunday. Police Scotland/ Google

Police are growing concerned for a pensioner who is missing from the Newton Mearns area.

William Barclay, 79, was last seen walking on Culzean Crescent around 8pm on Sunday.

He is described as 5ft 3in, with short grey hair and was wearing a blue t-shirt, jeans and white trainers.

Officers said he may have been wearing a denim jacket.

Sergeant Gordon Sweeney from Giffnock Police Station said: "William has dementia and his family are extremely worried about him and we are appealing for members of the public to assist us in finding him.

"He is known to spend time in Newton Mearns and Clarkston and also has family in the Springburn/Milton area.

"He has no money or a bus pass in his possession so will be on foot.

"We are appealing to anyone who may have seen William to please contact Giffnock Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 1399 of Monday 28 May 2018.

