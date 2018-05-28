Drivers warned 'avoid the M77' due to heavy traffic

A vehicle fire and busy holiday traffic have lead to traffic coming close to standstill.

Accident: Traffic is heavy on both the A77 and M77.

Drivers are being warned to completely avoid the M77 on Monday evening after traffic has been brought to an almost standstill.

A vehicle fire between junction six and seven this afternoon lead to a lane closure and an accident on the A77 earlier in the day is still being cleared.

The Bank Holiday traffic returning from the Ayr coast has lead to heavier than usual volumes of traffic being on the roads.

A statement on twitter said: "Traffic slow leaving all coastal routes this evening. Please take care.

"Traffic very slow on M77 northbound due to car fire after junction 6. Queues back to Kilmarnock."

Troon beach-goers have also been left stranded after trains back to Glasgow Central were cancelled due to a signalling fault.

