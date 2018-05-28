Missing man, 79, with dementia found safe and well

William Barcley was reported missing on Sunday from his East Renfrewshire home.

Found: William Barclay has been traced. Police Scotland/ Google

An elderly man with dementia who had gone missing from East Renfrewshire has been traced safe and well, police said.

William Barclay, 79, was last seen walking in Culzean Crescent, Newton Mearns at 8pm on Sunday.

His family were extremely worried about his his safety.

But police say he was found in Glasgow city centre on Monday.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "William was traced safe and well in Glasgow City Centre on Monday.

