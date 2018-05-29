Pensioner on mobility scooter robbed by woman at bus stop

The 73-year-old was waiting for a bus when her money was stolen on Saturday.

The pensioner was on a mobility scooter. Flammingo, licensed for reuse (cropped)

Police have issued an appeal after a pensioner on a mobility scooter was robbed in South Lanarkshire.

The 73-year-old was waiting for a bus on Biggar High Street when the three figure sum was taken from her handbag by a younger woman.

Officers investigating the incident have released a description of the person they are looking to trace in connection with the robbery.

The suspect is around 25-years-old, with a north east English accent.

She is described as being around 5ft 2, with a slim build, collar length brown hair and brown eyes.

At the time of the theft she was wearing light coloured clothing and was carrying a white handbag.

Police Constable James Higgins, Lanark Police Office, said:

"We are appealing for anyone who may have seen this woman or knows anything about this incident to come forward and contact us.

"The bus stop is in a busy part of Biggar and we know there were others around at the time. We are particularly keen to speak to three young boys who may have witnessed the theft.

"We would urge you to come forward and contact us."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.